Mew and Mewtwo Coming to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Mew and Mewtwo are set to appear in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet through the “Get Mew & Mewtwo” event. This event includes a Mystery Gift and a Tera Raid.

Mew is currently available by using the Mystery Gift code GETY0URMEW. It will be obtainable until Monday, September 18 at 14:59 UTC. Mew will have a random Tera type, but players will have the option to change it before Mewtwo’s arrival next month. Mewtwo will be featured as a Tera Raid boss from September 1 to September 17 with a psychic tera type.

In July, dataminers discovered news about this event. Bringing Mew into the Tera Raid will provide it with stat boosts, including a 50 percent increase in HP and a 20 percent increase in attack, defense, special attack, special defense, and speed. This makes Mew a good choice to have an advantage in the battle.

This event pays homage to the legendary Mew and Mewtwo rivalry from “The First Movie.” Players are encouraged to bring four Mews to a cooperative boss fight to capture the powerful Mewtwo, recreating the iconic conflict.

The Pokémon Presents showcase revealed several announcements, including this event. It also showcased other projects in the series and provided a sneak peek at the Scarlet and Violet expansions set to launch later this year. With these expansions, players will have the opportunity to explore new areas with either Mew or Mewtwo accompanying them.