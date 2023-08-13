New Trailer Confirms Return of Starter Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

A new trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has confirmed the return of a large number of starter Pokémon. The trailer was revealed during the finals of the 2023 Pokémon World Championships in Yokohama, Japan.

Game Freak, the developer of the Pokémon video game series, announced that all missing starter Pokémon from previous generations would be making a comeback in the game. This includes Pokémon such as Chespin, Scorbunny, Chimchar, Totodile, Squirtle, Tepig, Snivy, Rowlet, Treecko, Mudkip, and Fennekin.

The trailer also showcased two upcoming parts of the game’s DLC called “The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero.” The Teal Mask DLC is set to release in September, while The Indigo Disk DLC is scheduled for Winter 2023.

It appears that the missing starter Pokémon mentioned earlier will be encounterable in the wild as part of The Indigo Disk DLC. Players who have previously caught these Pokémon in previous generations will also be able to transfer them to the game using Pokémon Home.

Additionally, the trailer introduced several new moves that will be included in the DLC. Psychic Noise, used by Gardevoir, deals damage and prevents the target from healing on the next turn, potentially making it a powerful move in competitive battles. Another move called Upper Hand strikes before the target Pokémon’s priority move, regardless of each Pokémon’s speed stat. Thunderclap, used by a new version of Raikou known as Raging Bolt, strikes before the target’s next attack. Lastly, Tachyon Cutter is a new move that guarantees two consecutive hits.

These exciting additions to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are sure to delight fans of the franchise and offer new gameplay experiences.