Pokémon Presents: August 2023 Announcements

The Pokémon Presents event in August 2023 showcased various exciting Pokémon announcements. Here’s a rundown of what was revealed.

First up, we were given a sneak peek at Pokémon: Path to the Peak, a new animated series centered around the official Pokémon Trading Card Game. The series will premiere at the Pokémon World Championships.

Next, we got a glimpse of the trailer for Detective Pikachu Returns, the sequel to the Nintendo 3DS game. The trailer showcased new characters and gameplay, including the ability to investigate crime scenes. Detective Pikachu Returns will be available exclusively on Nintendo Switch starting October 6.

We also caught a glimpse of Pokémon Horizons: The Series. While not much was revealed, we learned that it will be set in the Paldea region and is “coming soon” according to the Pokémon Company.

Fans of Pokémon Go will be pleased to know that next month, the game will finally receive Pokémon from the Paldea region, a year after the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Additionally, Pokémon Trading Card Game and Pokémon Stadium 2 will now be accessible through the Nintendo Switch Online subscription service.

Players of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet can look forward to adding Mew and Mewtwo to their collection. The password “GETYOURMEW” can be entered in the Mystery Gift menu to obtain Mew until September 18. As for Mewtwo, it will be available through a Tera Raid battle starting September 1.

Pokémon: Paldean Winds, a new animated web series set in the Paldea region, was also announced and will be released on September 6.

Lastly, we were given an extended look at “The Teal Mask,” the first paid DLC expansion for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. The expansion will introduce new gameplay and characters, as well as new Pokémon exclusive to the DLC. It will be available exclusively on Nintendo Switch starting September 13.

Stay tuned for more updates on these exciting Pokémon announcements.