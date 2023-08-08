Pokémon Presents August 2023 Recap

The Pokémon Presents event for August 2023 has concluded, featuring 35 minutes of brand new Pokémon announcements. While the specifics were not mentioned, fans were anticipating updates about the upcoming Scarlet and Violet DLC.

During the event, Pokémon: Path to the Peak, a new animated short series focused on the official Pokémon Trading Card Game, was unveiled. The series will premiere at the Pokémon World Championships.

A trailer for Detective Pikachu Returns, the sequel to the Nintendo 3DS game, was also released. The trailer showcased new characters and gameplay, including the ability to investigate crime scenes. Detective Pikachu Returns will be available exclusively on Nintendo Switch starting October 6.

Pokémon Horizons: The Series was announced, set in the Paldea region. Although limited information was shared, it was revealed to be “coming soon.”

Pokémon Go players can look forward to the addition of pocket monsters native to the Pladea region, which will be available next month.

The Pokémon Trading Card Game and Pokémon Stadium 2 have been made available on Nintendo Switch Online. Nintendo Switch Online subscribers can access Pokémon Trading Card Game immediately, while Pokémon Stadium 2 is available for those with the Switch Online + Expansion Pack.

Mew and Mewtwo will be introduced into Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Players can obtain Mew by entering the password “GETYOURMEW” in the Mystery Gift menu before September 18. Mewtwo will be available via a Tera Raid battle starting September 1.

A new anime series called Pokémon: Paldea Winds, set in the Pladea region, was introduced. It will follow a student attending a Pokémon trainer-focused school and will premiere on September 6.

Furthermore, The Teal Mask, the first DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, was showcased with new gameplay. The expansion pack will introduce new characters and offer the opportunity to catch new Pokémon not found in the base game. The Teal Mask DLC will be available exclusively on Nintendo Switch from September 3.

Overall, the Pokémon Presents event provided numerous updates and exciting announcements for Pokémon fans to look forward to in the coming months.