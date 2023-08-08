Pokémon Presents August 2023: Recap of Announcements and Updates

The recent Pokémon Presents August 2023 showcase provided fans with 35 minutes of updates and announcements regarding the Pokémon franchise. While it may not have been the most thrilling presentation, it did feature several noteworthy announcements.

One of the highlights was the revelation of the upcoming Pokémon World Championships set to take place in Yokohama, Japan. Competitions across various Pokémon games, including Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the Trading Card Game, Pokémon Unite, and Pokémon GO, will be held during the event. Participants will receive special merchandise and a Pikachu plush, and the unveiling of the ‘Paradise Resort’ promo card and the Pokémon Trainer Cruise ship added to the excitement.

There was also a sneak peek at a new animated web mini-series called Pokémon: Path to the Peak, which focuses on the Pokémon Trading Card Game. The first episode of the series will premiere globally on YouTube on August 11th.

Fans of Detective Pikachu will be delighted to know that a sequel for the Nintendo Switch was announced, accompanied by a new trailer. The sequel promises to continue the detective’s adventures in the Pokémon world.

Another announcement was Pokémon Horizons: The Series, the first animated show to follow Ash Ketchum’s departure. While a Western release date is yet to be announced, the final episodes of Ash’s journey will be broadcast in North America starting from September 8th, 2023.

Pokémon GO players can look forward to the Pokémon GO Fest Global, a virtual event that will run from August 26th to 27th. The festival will feature the debut of Diancie and its Mega Evolution, as well as the appearance of Mega Rayquaza in raids. Furthermore, new Pokémon known as Paldean Pokémon will make their debut in September.

Pokémon Unite will introduce a new game mode called ‘Panic Parade,’ where players must protect a designated Pokémon from enemy attacks. Additionally, Mega Mewtwo X will be available as a playable character, along with the release of Mewtwo License Y.

Pokémon Masters EX will introduce new Sync Pairs, including Scarlet and Violet’s Nemona and Pawmot, who possess the Sprint Role. Furthermore, a special in-game event will take place to celebrate the arrival of Nimona, and Victor and Spectrier will appear as a new Sync Pair.

Pokémon Café Remix will feature Tatsugiri in an upcoming event, allowing players to serve dishes to the character and add them to their staff.

Pokémon Trading Card Game arrives on the Game Boy (Color) library on Nintendo Switch Online, while Pokémon Stadium 2 joins the NSO + Expansion Pack N64 library.

Pokémon Sleep will host a ‘Good Sleep Day’ event on the night of the full moon.

Fans can also look forward to the upcoming web series Pokémon: Paldean Winds, set in the Scarlet and Violet region of Paldea, which will premiere on the official Pokémon YouTube channel on September 6th.

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, players can participate in a special Tera Raid Battle featuring Mewtwo from September 1st to 17th. Additionally, a limited-time Mystery Gift code allows players to obtain a Mew with a random Tera Type until September 18th.

Lastly, the first part of the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC, titled ‘The Teal Mask,’ will be released on September 13th, with the second part slated for ‘Winter 2023.’

These were the key announcements from Pokémon Presents August 2023. Fans can watch the full presentation in the archived video link provided.