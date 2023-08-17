Temtem Ver.1.4.2 Balance Update

Crema has released a new update for the Pokémon-inspired MMO, Temtem. The update, version 1.4.2, focuses on balancing changes for the in-game creatures known as ‘Tems’.

A total of 59 different Tems have been tweaked in this patch, with adjustments to their attack powers, HP, and skills. In addition, the effects of certain techniques, traits, and gears have also been changed.

One of the prominent Tems in the meta, Mimit (Tem #001), has received adjustments to its abilities. The damage reduction for its skill, Striking Transmog, has been reduced from 50% to 30%. This change aims to provide opponents with more opportunities to counter-play. Similarly, the speed boost of DNA Extraction has been reduced to create a better balance in battles.

Cycrox (Tem #078) has undergone changes to its moves, Digithreat and Neurotoxins. The holds required for these moves have been increased, allowing opponents to have more chances to remove the Doom condition or inflict damage while the Doom counter reaches zero. These changes aim to make battles featuring Cycrox more manageable.

Shuine (Tem #122) has had Crystal Deluge removed from its move pool and Relax added. Crystal Deluge’s high priority and synergy with other Tems made it too effective in controlling battles. By observing Shuine’s performance, further adjustments to its base stats may be considered.

Turoc (Tem #134) has received minor adjustments to its HP and damage values for Rockfall and Tactical Strike. These changes aim to find the ideal balance for Turoc among other Physical Earth Tems.

Vulffy (Tem #144), currently dominating the meta, has undergone tweaks to Sludge Gift and Team Elusive. These changes aim to maintain Vulffy’s relevance in the meta while slightly reducing its overall popularity.

The update also includes changes to move pools and learnable abilities for various Tems like Platypet (Tem #007), Platox (Tem #008), Swali (Tem #010), and Gharunder (Tem #013).

These balancing changes in Temtem aim to improve gameplay and provide a fair and strategic experience for players.