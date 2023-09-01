Pokemon Go Players Can Only Carry One Master Ball at a Time

One of the most coveted items in the world of Pokemon is the Master Ball. This special Poké Ball guarantees a 100% catch rate, making it highly valuable for players. In Pokemon Go, trainers have the opportunity to earn a Master Ball, but there is a catch – they can only carry one at a time.

Since its introduction to Pokemon Go in July 2023, some trainers have been eager to collect multiple Master Balls. However, the Pokemon Go help center clarifies that players can only have one Master Ball in their inventory at any given time. This means that if trainers want to receive the Master Ball given by the latest Timed Investigation, they must use their existing ball first.

The Timed Investigation: Master Ball offers a series of challenging tasks for trainers to complete in order to earn a second Master Ball. However, some players have expressed frustration with these tasks, particularly for those in rural areas who may struggle to participate in the required number of raids.

Niantic, the developer of Pokemon Go, has not commented on the issue yet. It remains to be seen if any changes will be made to address the concerns of trainers. In the meantime, players can explore more Pokemon Go content in our dedicated section.

Sources:

– Pokemon Go Help Center