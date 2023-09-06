Pokemon Go Trainer Proposes Berry Blender Mechanic to Prevent Excess Berries from Going to Waste

One Pokemon Go trainer has come up with a brilliant concept to address the issue of excess Berries in the game. These Berries, which are crucial for capturing Pokemon, often end up going to waste when players have a surplus. The proposed solution is a Berry Blender mechanic that would allow trainers to combine different berries to create new ones or enhance the effects of existing ones.

The trainer shared their concept on the Pokemon Go subreddit, accompanying it with detailed concept art showcasing how the Berry Blender would work. According to the trainer, this feature would eliminate the need to dump berries into gyms solely for Stardust. Instead, trainers would have the opportunity to mix berries and create more powerful versions. The concept received a positive response from fans, with many expressing their excitement and support for the idea.

However, some trainers disagreed with the premise of having “excessive” Berries, suggesting that they can always be used to feed defending Pokemon in gyms for Stardust rewards. Despite this, the overall sentiment among fans was that having more options in the game would be beneficial.

While it remains uncertain whether Niantic, the developer of Pokemon Go, will implement this concept, the fan art and positive reception it received indicate a genuine interest in exploring this idea. Trainers await eagerly to see if the Berry Blender mechanic will become a reality in the popular mobile game.

Definitions:

– Berry: Resources in Pokemon Go that players collect and use when catching Pokemon. Each Berry has a unique effect.

– Berry Blender: A proposed mechanic in Pokemon Go that would allow trainers to combine different berries to create new ones or enhance the effects of existing ones.

– Stardust: In-game currency in Pokemon Go used for various purposes, such as powering up and evolving Pokemon.