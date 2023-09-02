CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

Pokemon Go Trainer Discovers How to Hold Two Master Balls

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 2, 2023
Pokemon Go Trainer Discovers How to Hold Two Master Balls

A Japanese Pokemon Go player has revealed that trainers can now hold two Master Balls in their inventory. This comes after Niantic, the developer of the game, announced a new Timed Investigation that would offer players another chance to obtain the highly sought-after Master Ball.

Initially, Niantic stated that trainers could only carry one Master Ball. However, this information was removed from the Help Center page, causing confusion among players. To clear up the confusion, a Japanese trainer with the username lance918yuu on Twitter decided to test whether it was possible to have more than one Master Ball.

After completing all the tasks in the September Master Ball Research quest, lance918yuu was pleasantly surprised to find that they were able to earn and hold a second Master Ball. The game even replayed the special cutscene that occurs when earning a Master Ball.

The Pokemon Go community expressed gratitude for this quick confirmation. Completing the Timed Investigation quickly is not an easy feat, and lance918yuu’s sacrifice of sleep to test the theory was appreciated by fellow trainers.

It remains unclear why Niantic changed their policy on the number of Master Balls trainers can hold. Nevertheless, fans of the game are sure to appreciate this adjustment, as it gives them the opportunity to possess multiple Master Balls and enhance their gameplay.

Source: Philip Trahan

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Technology

Best Labor Day Tablet Deals: Budget-Friendly Options to High-End Tablets

Sep 2, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

The Apple Watch’s Crash Detection Feature Saves a Life in Wisconsin

Sep 2, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

Mophie’s New Magnetic Stands and Mounts: A Game-Changer for Wireless Charging

Sep 2, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

News

Integrating CPaaS Solutions: Enhancing Customer Experience and Streamlining Operations

Sep 2, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

Best Labor Day Tablet Deals: Budget-Friendly Options to High-End Tablets

Sep 2, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Ancient Greek Inventions: Robots and Calculating Machines

Sep 2, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

10 Fascinating Facts About the Sun

Sep 2, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments