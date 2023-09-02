Pokemon Go Trainer Discovers How to Hold Two Master Balls

A Japanese Pokemon Go player has revealed that trainers can now hold two Master Balls in their inventory. This comes after Niantic, the developer of the game, announced a new Timed Investigation that would offer players another chance to obtain the highly sought-after Master Ball.

Initially, Niantic stated that trainers could only carry one Master Ball. However, this information was removed from the Help Center page, causing confusion among players. To clear up the confusion, a Japanese trainer with the username lance918yuu on Twitter decided to test whether it was possible to have more than one Master Ball.

After completing all the tasks in the September Master Ball Research quest, lance918yuu was pleasantly surprised to find that they were able to earn and hold a second Master Ball. The game even replayed the special cutscene that occurs when earning a Master Ball.

The Pokemon Go community expressed gratitude for this quick confirmation. Completing the Timed Investigation quickly is not an easy feat, and lance918yuu’s sacrifice of sleep to test the theory was appreciated by fellow trainers.

It remains unclear why Niantic changed their policy on the number of Master Balls trainers can hold. Nevertheless, fans of the game are sure to appreciate this adjustment, as it gives them the opportunity to possess multiple Master Balls and enhance their gameplay.

Source: Philip Trahan