Pokemon Go Players Frustrated by Network Issues at NYC Go Fest 2023

Pokemon Go fans attending the Go Fest 2023 event in New York City experienced frustration due to network issues with Verizon. Despite the network problems, players were still able to enjoy the event at Randall’s Island Park, catching wild Pokemon and participating in festivities.

One of the highlights of the NYC Go Fest 2023 event was the opportunity to catch the Mythical Pokemon Diancie after completing the NYC Adventure Special Research.

Unfortunately, trainers using Verizon encountered network problems during the event. However, Niantic, the developer of Pokemon Go, quickly responded to the issue and claimed to have resolved the network outage. As a result, they extended the gameplay access for all trainers with Saturday tickets by three hours until 10 pm EST.

The network issues primarily affected Verizon users in the northern area of Randall’s Island Park, although some trainers reported experiencing problems in a wider area of the city.

The frustration felt by players unable to fully participate in the event has led some to consider whether Niantic will offer a makeup event in the future. While it is too early to say, the developer is actively working to address the network problems and restore a smooth gameplay experience for all trainers.

Overall, despite the network challenges, Pokemon Go players were still able to make the most of the Go Fest 2023 event in New York City and continue their Pokemon-catching adventures.