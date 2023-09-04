A Smarter Way to Get Free Money for Pokemon Go

If you’re an avid Pokemon Go player, you know that there are plenty of in-game items available for purchase in the shop. From Remote Raid Passes to PokeBalls, these items can enhance your gameplay experience. But what if there was a way to get free money to buy these items, effectively keeping the game free to play?

One Pokemon Go player has shared an effortless method to earn free money for the game. The trick involves using Google Opinion Rewards, an app available on both iOS and Android. This app sends you random surveys about your recent shopping experiences and YouTube videos. The surveys are usually just a couple of questions long and in return, the app pays you anywhere from 10 cents to $1.00 on average.

The money you earn from completing these surveys can be used as Google Play credit or transferred to your PayPal account. This means that you can accumulate enough free money to buy in-game items without spending your own cash.

While the number of surveys available may vary depending on your location and search activities, some people have reported earning a significant amount of extra cash through Google Opinion Rewards. With just a few surveys, you could stock up on items like incense for the next Community Day or save up for Remote Raid Passes.

If you’re looking for a smarter way to enhance your Pokemon Go gameplay without breaking the bank, give Google Opinion Rewards a try. It’s a simple and easy way to earn free money for the game.

