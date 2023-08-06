The Mysteries of Route Item Drops Revealed

One dedicated Pokemon Go player has compiled a spreadsheet that sheds light on the mysteries of Route item drops. A Reddit user going by the handle ‘Holo-Piplup’ shared their analysis of item drop rates, based on walking 115 Routes in Pokemon Go. After collecting 786 items, they posted their findings, sparking a discussion within the Pokemon Go community.

According to the compiled data, Razz Berries are the most frequently dropped item from Routes, accounting for approximately 32% of total drops. Following closely behind are Revives at around 22%, and Ultra Balls and Hyper Potions, each with a frequency of about 16%. On the rarer end of the spectrum, items like Golden Razz Berry, Rare Candy, Elite Fast TM, and Rare Candy XL show significantly lower drop rates, ranging from 0.38% to 2.29%.

The data not only provides players with a clearer understanding of what to expect when walking Routes, but also adds to the discussion about the worth of engaging with this feature. The Routes feature, which directs players to real-world PokeStops, has faced criticism for its seemingly random distribution of routes. Some players have speculated that it serves as a means for Niantic to gather geographic data, while others have expressed disappointment at the lack of routes in their area.

Zygarde Cells have also been a point of contention since the introduction of the Routes feature. Players have reported difficulties in acquiring them, as these cells are required to obtain the legendary Pokemon Zygarde. Holo-Piplup suggested slowing down near the end of the route and even trying pausing or restarting the route if no cells appear.

Overall, while these findings may not resolve all concerns, they do provide players with a better understanding of what they can expect from their Route walks.