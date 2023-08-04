Pokemon Go Player Discovers Mysteriously Straight 8km Route

A Pokemon Go player was amazed when they stumbled upon a perfectly straight 8km Route while exploring their surroundings. The Route feature was introduced with the Blaze New Trails event, allowing players to create and explore Routes for in-game bonuses.

However, the rollout of the Routes feature has been plagued with issues. Many players have reported difficulty in finding Routes weeks after the launch. But one lucky trainer managed to find a verified Route that spanned 8km, cutting through streets and buildings in a straight line.

The discovery was shared by the trainer on the Pokemon Go subreddit, who posted a screenshot of the straight Route. The Route crossed various streets for its entire length, making it an unusually long and incredibly straight path.

Players in the comments found humor in the odd-looking Route. Some jokingly suggested simply walking through buildings and crossing highways as an easy way to follow it. Others recommended more creative approaches, such as taping the phone to a drone and sending it to the end location as the Murkrow flies.

Many players expressed surprise at encountering a Route at all, as they have yet to come across one themselves despite playing for several weeks. It seems that there are still a few issues that Niantic needs to address with the Routes feature, even after two weeks since its release.

Trainers hope that these issues will be resolved soon so that they can easily find normal Routes to explore in the game.