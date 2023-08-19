Noxious Swamp: Pokémon Go Event

Noxious Swamp is a Pokémon Go event that focuses on Poison and Dragon-type Pokémon. During this event, players have the opportunity to complete the Noxious Swamp: Timed Research quest and encounter rare Pokémon.

The Noxious Swamp: Timed Research quest is a special research quest available only during the event. It must be completed before 8pm (local time) on Tuesday, August 22nd to earn all the rewards. Some of the rewards include an encounter with the Gen 7 Dragon-type Pokémon, Jangmo-o, as well as Mega Salamence Energy and Mega Sceptile Energy.

In addition to the quest, players can also collect field research tasks exclusive to the Noxious Swamp event. These tasks can be saved in the field research collection and completed after the event ends. Some of the tasks include catching Dragon-type or Poison-type Pokémon, as well as defeating Team Go Rocket grunts.

During the Noxious Swamp event, players can also enjoy various bonuses. Spinning Gym Photo Discs will grant an additional free Raid Pass, Team Go Rocket balloons will appear more frequently, and double catch candy will be earned.

The event also features increased appearances of certain Pokémon such as Zubat, Venonat, Dratini, Skrelp, and Tyrunt. Shiny Skrelp and Dragalge are also available during the event. Raid bosses and Shadow Raids have been adjusted to align with the Poison and Dragon-type theme.

Noxious Swamp is a limited-time event that coincides with Pokémon Go Fest Global 2023. It offers unique experiences and rewards for players to enjoy.