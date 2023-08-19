Pokémon Go Fest 2023 Tie-In Event: Noxious Swamp

As part of the Pokémon Go Fest 2023 in New York City, there is a special in-game event called “Noxious Swamp.” This event focuses on boosting the appearance of poison- and dragon-type Pokémon, with a particular emphasis on Skrelp. The event will take place from August 19th to August 22nd.

During the Noxious Swamp event, players will have the opportunity to encounter Skrelp in its shiny form, adding to the excitement of the event. Additionally, candy obtained from catching Pokémon throughout the event will be doubled, allowing players to level up their Pokémon more quickly.

Team Go Rocket balloons will also be appearing more frequently during the event, providing players with more chances to battle and defeat these notorious villains. By spinning the disks at gyms, players will also receive an additional free raid pass each day, enabling them to participate in more raid battles.

There are several other bonuses and activities to enjoy during the Noxious Swamp event. Timed Research tasks will be available, which include activities such as powering up Pokémon, battling in raids, using charged attacks, and winning raids with specific conditions. Completing these tasks will reward players with encounters with various Pokémon, as well as Mega Energy for Salamence and Sceptile.

Field Research tasks during the event will involve catching poison- and dragon-type Pokémon, as well as battling Team Go Rocket grunts. Completing these tasks will earn players various rewards, such as encounter opportunities and useful items.

In terms of Pokémon spawns during the Noxious Swamp event, players can expect to see an increased appearance of Pokémon such as Zubat, Venonat, Tentacool, Dratini, Surskit, Gulpin, Skorupi, Axew, Skrelp, Tyrunt, and Noibat. These Pokémon will be more abundant in the game during the event, providing players with more opportunities to catch them.

The event raid targets include Grimer, Alolan Grimer, Hisuian Qwilfish, HIsuian Sneasel, Galarian Weezing, Druddigon, and Turtonator. These Pokémon can be battled and potentially caught by participating in raids during the event.

Overall, the Noxious Swamp event offers Pokémon Go players a chance to encounter rare and boosted Pokémon, enjoy various bonuses, and take part in engaging research tasks and raid battles. It’s an exciting opportunity for trainers to enhance their Pokémon Go experience.