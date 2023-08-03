Gift Nerf in Pokémon GO: Reduced Poké Ball Drops Cause Concern

Opening Gifts in Pokémon GO is a daily ritual for many players, especially those in rural areas who rely on receiving gifts to maintain their stock of Poké Balls. However, it appears that Niantic, the company behind the game, has significantly decreased the chances of obtaining Poké Ball drops from Gifts.

Early reports and current observations indicate that the drop rate for Poké Balls from opening Gifts has been dramatically reduced. A user on Reddit noticed this change, and after further investigation, it seems to be the case. Over the past five days, players have consistently received low numbers of Poké Balls from opening gifts.

It remains unclear whether Niantic has decreased the chance of receiving a Poké Ball reward bundle or if the bundle size itself has been changed. However, it appears that the bundle size has been reduced from 5 to 3 Poké Balls.

Personal experiences and limited data sets also support this observation. Players have noticed a decrease in the number of Poké Ball bundles, with 3 Poké Balls now being the maximum. Furthermore, there are more Gifts that do not contain any Poké Ball rewards at all.

The reason for this nerf by Niantic remains unknown. It could be an attempt to encourage players to explore more or a potential tie-in to future gameplay features. However, this 40% reduction in the number of Poké Balls rewarded seems overly harsh.

The impact of this gift nerf is felt particularly by rural players, who already have limited opportunities to collect Poké Balls. Casual players, who may not be able to visit PokéStops as frequently as dedicated players, are also disproportionately affected.

Niantic has yet to respond to the community’s concerns regarding this change. However, it is important for the future of Pokémon GO that the company listens to player feedback and makes changes that benefit the community as a whole.