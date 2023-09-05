Pokémon Go’s “Lechonk’s Adventure” Timed Research: More Chances to Encounter Lechonk and Unlock Its Evolution

The “Lechonk’s Adventure” Timed Research is now available as part of the “A Paldean Adventure” event in Pokémon Go. This research focuses on the Hog Pokémon, Lechonk, and offers players more opportunities to encounter this creature.

Completing the Timed Research tasks by Friday, September 15 will reward players with several encounters with Lechonk, as well as 900 Stardust and 900 XP. The tasks include catching 9 Pokémon, catching 1 Pokémon, catching 5 Pokémon, using 9 Berries to help catch Pokémon, and sending 9 Gifts to friends.

One of the main benefits of completing this Timed Research is the chance to encounter a shiny version of Lechonk. This is the first time this Pokémon is available in its shiny form, which has a pink coloration. Getting the shiny variant and earning more candy will also help players unlock Lechonk’s evolution, Oinkologne.

Oinkologne has two forms, male and female, and each requires 50 Candy to evolve. To fully evolve both forms, players will need to collect a total of 100 Candy before the event ends.

After the “A Paldean Adventure” event concludes on Sunday, September 10, at 10 a.m., more Generation 9 Pokémon will make their debut as part of the Ultra Unlock: Paldea event. This event will introduce players to even more new Pokémon.

For more information and a preview of the Ultra Unlock: Paldea event, you can watch the official trailer on YouTube.

Sources:

– Pokémon Go “Lechonk’s Adventure” Timed Research

– The Silph Road subreddit