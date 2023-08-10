CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Pokemon Go Leaks Hint at Upcoming Events and Pokemon Debuts for 2023

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 10, 2023
As the current Pokemon Go Season 11: Hidden Gems reaches its peak, players are eager to know what awaits them in the remainder of 2023. Recent leaks shared on TheSilphRoad Reddit community have provided some insights into the upcoming content in Pokemon Go.

It’s important to note that leaks should be taken with caution until there is official confirmation. However, according to the leaked information, the rest of 2023 in Pokemon Go could see the debut of new 9th Generation Pokemon such as Smoliv, Paldean Wooper, and Tadbulb.

The leaks have sparked excitement among Pokemon Go fans, with some already discussing the potential community days featuring these new Pokemon. However, there are also concerns regarding the release of Paldea Pokemon before the introduction of Galar Pokemon.

The leaks were shared by the user Morningstar on Discord, who has previously published leaks that turned out to be true. While the community’s reaction to the leaks has been positive so far, it is important to remember that these leaks are still unconfirmed.

Only time will tell if the leaked content will actually make its way to Pokemon Go. Meanwhile, players can stay updated on the game’s schedule for Spotlight Hours and prepare for the upcoming Championships Event.

Stay tuned for official announcements and confirmations regarding the leaked content.

