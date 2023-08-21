CityLife

Pokémon GO Landscape Mode Glitch: An Unexpected Twist in the Game

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 21, 2023
In the vast world of Pokémon GO, players often encounter glitches that add unexpected twists to the game. One notable glitch is the “landscape mode” glitch, which has sparked debates on whether it is a missing feature or a bug.

Pokémon GO has been known for its numerous bugs and peculiarities, and the landscape mode glitch is no exception. This glitch allows players to explore the Pokémon universe with their device held horizontally, giving them a fresh perspective on the game. It has piqued the interest of fans who have started experimenting with and replicating the glitch in their own games.

The landscape mode glitch provides an enhanced gaming experience by expanding the view of the GPS map. Instead of the usual vertical perspective, players can now easily spot wild Pokémon, PokéStops, and Gyms on the screen. However, there is a downside to this glitch when it comes to catching Pokémon. The horizontal orientation reduces the throwing area on the screen, making the capturing process slightly more challenging.

For those who are curious and want to try out the landscape mode glitch themselves, here’s how to activate it:

1. Hold the Phone Horizontally: Ensure that your phone is held horizontally before starting.
2. Access Settings: From the main map screen, tap the menu icon, then select the Settings button.
3. Select “Report High-Priority Issue”: Although it prompts you to exit the game, you don’t need to report anything. Confirm by selecting yes.
4. Return to Home Screen: A browser will open to load a reporting page, quickly tap the home screen to prevent it from loading, all while still holding the phone horizontally.
5. Reopen Pokémon GO App: The page will stop loading, bringing you back to the settings menu in landscape view.

The question remains: Is this landscape mode glitch a mere anomaly or a glimpse into the future of Pokémon GO? Only time will tell. In the meantime, players can enjoy this unique perspective and decide for themselves whether it should be a permanent feature in the game.

