Pokemon Go Fest 2023: Developer Niantic Addresses Community Concerns

Despite being seven long years since its release, Pokemon Go continues to thrive with new features and events. This year, the game introduced exciting additions like Shadow Raids, Showcases, and the Master Ball. One of the major highlights was the first-ever in-person Pokemon Go Fest in the UK, where thousands of Trainers gathered in London’s Brockwell Park for exclusive event features.

However, the game has not been without its challenges. Rural players have faced difficulties participating in activities like Routes and Shadow Raids, while the recent changes to Remote Raid Passes have sparked controversy within the community.

During an interview at Pokemon Go Fest 2023, Philip Marz, Director of Regional Marketing (EMEA), and Kim Adams, Director of Art and Production at Niantic, discussed the current state of the game and future plans.

Philip highlighted the importance of real-life events like Pokemon Go Fest in promoting exercise, exploration, and real-world social interactions. These events allow players to engage with the game and each other, fostering a sense of community. The company aims to support the original purpose of Pokemon Go by encouraging players to explore their surroundings and interact with others, whether they are Trainers or not.

Regarding the concerns of rural players, Philip assured that Niantic is committed to inclusivity. They strive to develop features that cater to the needs and interests of players in all locations, be it densely populated cities or rural areas. Features like Remote Raid Passes and Daily Adventure Incense have been implemented to address the specific needs of rural Trainers. Additionally, Niantic supports the Community Ambassador Program, which brings players together globally and promotes the social aspect of the game, irrespective of location.

Philip mentioned the recent release of Routes, a feature that allows players to create and explore personalized routes. This feature aims to support both individual and group gameplay, regardless of location. Kim acknowledged the feedback regarding limited availability of Routes and mentioned that Niantic is working to accelerate the approval process to make them more accessible worldwide.

In conclusion, Niantic recognizes the importance of in-person events, addresses the concerns of rural players, and continues to develop features that promote inclusivity and encourage players to explore and connect with others in the real world.