September’s PvP Updates: Spotlight Hours, 5 Star Raids, and Shadow Raids

The Adventure Abounds Season in Pokémon GO has brought in a massive update for PvP players. This update includes various events and raids throughout the month of September.

Spotlight Hours

During September’s Spotlight Hours, PvP players will have great opportunities to enhance their gameplay.

On September 5, Wooper will be available with 2x evolution XP. Quagsire has become relevant in the Great League due to the addition of Mud Bomb to its movepool. It is recommended to find a good shadow variant of Wooper for better matchups against Stone Edge weaknesses.

Mankey will be available on September 12 with 2x candy per catch. Primeape is a strong pick in both the Great League and Ultra League, and its future release, Annihilape, will be significant for PvP in all leagues.

Girafarig will be available on September 19 with 2x XP per catch. While Girafarig may not have the best record in the open meta, it can be a fun addition to gameplay in certain circumstances.

Growlithe will be available on September 26 with 2x stardust per catch. Although Arcanine has limited usage in the open meta, the addition of Scorching Sands to its movepool has made it more powerful. The spotlight hour for Growlithe is also worth participating in for the 2x stardust bonus.

5 Star Raids

In terms of PvP relevance, the 5 star raids this month may not be as impactful.

Kartana and Celesteela will be switching between the northern and southern hemispheres on September 8. While Celesteela is a decent option in the Great and Ultra League, Kartana is more suited for PvE battles.

Burn-Drive Genesect returns to the 5 star rotation this month. While it can be useful in the Ultra League meta, it may not be a top priority raid unless you specifically want its Ice type coverage.

The three legendary dogs, Raikou, Entei, and Suicune, currently have limited play in the open metas. Raikou has potential in the Ultra League but lacks the effectiveness of Ampharos. Entei may not have improved significantly with the addition of Scorching Sands to its movepool, while Suicune suffers from a poor moveset. However, it is always worth keeping these Pokémon for possible future updates or metashifts.

Shadow Raids

Zapdos will be available in Shadow raids, and it performs well in the Ultra League with the extra power from its charged moves.

Mega Raids

Manectric may not have much relevance in the open meta, unless there is specific use for it in certain situations.

Overall, September brings plenty of opportunities for PvP players to enhance their gameplay and collect powerful Pokémon for various leagues.

