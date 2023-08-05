Pokémon Go’s Glittering Garden Event: Grass-Type Pokémon and Park Visits

Pokémon Go’s “Glittering Garden” event is scheduled to run from August 5 to August 8. This event focuses on grass-type Pokémon and encourages players to visit parks during the event period.

During the event, there are several bonuses players can enjoy. First, the distance required to walk with your buddy Pokémon to earn hearts will be reduced. This makes it easier to build a strong bond with your buddy. Additionally, there is an increased chance of finding XL candy when walking with your buddy. This candy is essential for powering up your Pokémon. Lastly, hatch candy and stardust will be increased by 150%, providing players with more rewards for hatching eggs.

The Glittering Garden event also introduces shiny forms of Petilil and Lilligant. Players will now have the opportunity to add these shiny Pokémon to their collection.

To further enhance the event experience, specific Pokémon will spawn more frequently in parks on different days. On August 5, Petilil will be more common, followed by Cacnea on August 6, Oddish on August 7, and Seedot on August 8.

The event also includes Timed Research and Field Research tasks. Completing these tasks will reward players with various Pokémon encounters, Mega Energy for Venusaur, Beedrill, and Pinsir, and other bonuses.

In terms of increased spawns during the event, players can expect to encounter Pokémon such as Bulbasaur, Jigglypuff, Oddish, Hoppip, Seedot, Cacnea, Petilil, Ferroseed, Spritzee, Swirlix, and Dedenne.

Additionally, 2 km eggs obtained during the Glittering Garden event may hatch Pokémon such as Budew, Cherubi, Sewaddle, Petilil, Bounsweet, and Larvesta.

The Glittering Garden event provides Pokémon Go players with an exciting opportunity to catch rare grass-type Pokémon, earn rewards, and explore their local parks. Make sure to take advantage of the event’s bonuses and participate in the various research tasks to make the most of this limited-time event.