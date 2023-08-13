Pokémon Go Froakie Community Day Event: Everything You Need to Know

Pokémon Go is hosting a Froakie Community Day event on August 13th from 2-5 p.m. in your local time. During this time, Froakie will spawn in large numbers, increasing your chances of finding a shiny Froakie.

To increase your chances of catching a shiny Froakie, you can use an Incense and quickly tap each Froakie to check if it is shiny. If it’s not shiny, you can move on to the next one. Keep in mind that Froakie you have already tapped will face the direction of your player, helping you identify which ones you have already checked.

Evolve Frogadier into Greninja between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. in your local time to teach it the charged move Hydro Cannon. If you miss this opportunity, there will likely be a Community Day weekend event in December where you can evolve it to get Hydro Cannon. Alternatively, you can use an Elite TM to obtain the move.

Greninja is valuable for PvP battles due to its new moves, Hydro Cannon and Water Shuriken. Water Shuriken specifically makes it the fastest Hydro Cannon charger in the game. For raiding and PvE content, Greninja with Water Shuriken and Hydro Cannon is a powerful water-type attacker.

During Froakie Community Day, you can take advantage of several bonuses, including tripled Stardust for catching Pokémon, doubled candy for catching Pokémon, doubled chance for level 31+ trainers to get XL candy, three-hour duration for Incense and Lure Modules, Froakie special photobombs when taking snapshots, one additional special trade, and halved Stardust cost for trading.

Make sure to use a Star Piece and an Incense to maximize your rewards. If you can Mega Evolve Blastoise, Slowbro, Gyarados, or Swampert, you will receive additional Froakie Candy per catch.

Furthermore, Niantic is hosting special four-star raids from 5-10 p.m., where if you defeat the Frogadier raid, Froakie will spawn in a 300-meter radius around the gym for 30 minutes. These raids cannot be done remotely, so consider participating for another chance to encounter Froakie if you haven’t found the one you desired during the regular event hours.