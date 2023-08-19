Pokémon GO Fest 2023: New York City Digital Concierge Guide

Trainers visiting New York City for this year’s Pokémon GO Fest 2023 can now take advantage of a helpful digital guide created by a group of local New Yorkers led by EarthDragon. This comprehensive guide covers everything from transportation options to the best areas to play Pokémon GO, as well as popular shopping and sightseeing destinations in the city.

Although the guide is specifically designed for Pokémon GO Fest 2023 attendees, it can also serve as a valuable resource for anyone planning to visit New York City in the future. The guide provides recommendations for various activities and attractions that the city has to offer.

One section that particularly stands out is the Pizza section, highlighting the renowned pizza scene in New York City. The guide recommends some must-visit pizza places that will leave you satisfied and potentially even quoting the famous catchphrase “Cowabunga” from the Ninja Turtles.

Trainers can download the digital concierge guide by following the provided link. The guide aims to enhance the experience of Pokémon GO Fest 2023 attendees and assist them in making the most of their time in New York City.

Additionally, the guide gives a special thank you to all the contributors who shared their top picks for places to visit during Pokémon GO Fest 2023. Their input and passion for New York City were crucial in the creation of this guide.

If any contributors are not listed or would like to be listed publicly, they are encouraged to reach out to EarthDragon for clarification.

Make the most of your visit to New York City during Pokémon GO Fest 2023 with this digital concierge guide. Happy exploring!