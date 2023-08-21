Pokemon Go Trainers Urge Niantic to Rethink Shadow Raids

Pokemon Go trainers are calling on Niantic, the developer of the popular mobile game, to reconsider the future of Shadow Raids. Introduced in May 2023, Shadow Raids allow trainers to catch Shadow versions of Pokemon, including Legendaries, for a limited time.

While Shadow Raids offer a more challenging experience than regular Raids, some fans believe that certain aspects of these raids need to be changed. One trainer on TheSilphRoad subreddit started a thread expressing their hope that Niantic would rethink Shadow Raids for future seasons. They noted that the recent debuts of Shadow Mewtwo and Articuno were fun, but they felt that the lower-tier Shadow Raids lacked excitement.

One common criticism is that Shadow Raids block normal Raids and Gyms, which can be frustrating for trainers. Additionally, many fans feel that the purification gems mechanic is not well received.

To address these concerns, some fans suggest implementing a system similar to Elite Raids, where specific times are set for trainers to come together and participate in Shadow Raids. This would provide more structure and potentially increase engagement.

Many trainers have noticed a lack of participation in Shadow Raids, with some never seeing anyone else raiding them and others mentioning that fellow players in their area don’t seem interested in Shiny hunting during these raids.

In order to maintain fan engagement, it seems that Niantic will need to make some adjustments to the Shadow Raid system. Introducing a schedule for future Shadow Raids could help address this issue and give trainers a clearer idea of when to expect the next big raid.

Overall, Pokemon Go trainers are hopeful that Niantic will listen to their feedback and make the necessary changes to improve the Shadow Raid experience.