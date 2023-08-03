CityLife

Pokemon Go Players Want Changes to Gift Eggs During Special Events

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 3, 2023
During the Pokemon GO Adventure Week event, players have expressed frustration with the game’s Gifting process. In Pokemon Go, players can send gifts to their friends that contain various items such as Poke Balls and Rare Candy. However, during special events like Adventure Week, where limited-time-only Pokemon can be obtained from Eggs, players feel that Niantic should make some changes to the Gift Eggs system.

Currently, players are limited in how many Gifts they can open in a day, which reduces their chances of acquiring Eggs as gifts. Reddit user evilmairai suggested that during events that heavily rely on 7km Egg hatching, the limit for Gift opening should be removed. Many players agreed with this sentiment and expressed frustration when they opened multiple gifts in a row but did not receive any eggs.

Some players also suggested another solution to improve the situation, which is to guarantee an egg from every gift. This would ensure that players have a better chance of obtaining eggs during special events.

Although the Adventure Week event for 2023 has ended, this issue may arise again in the future. Meanwhile, Niantic is currently dealing with ongoing issues related to Routes in the game.

