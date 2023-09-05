The A Paldean Adventure Special Research quest in Pokemon Go introduces a branching path that players must choose. The quest features three starter Pokemon options: Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. The question arises: which path is the best choice?

While the answer ultimately depends on personal preference, if players are looking for a recommendation, the Adventure with Quaxly path is recommended. Quaxly’s final evolution, Quaquaval, possesses strong potential in both PvP battles and Raid attacks. It boasts the highest Attack stat among all Water-type starters, making it a formidable choice. Additionally, who can resist its adorable face?

However, it’s important to note that none of the Paldea starters will have a significant impact in PvP or PvE for the time being, as they are missing their optimal moves in the game. It may take some time before this changes. Therefore, if players simply wish to focus on their favorite Pokemon, that is a valid choice as well.

Regardless of which path is chosen, players will have plenty of opportunities to encounter Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly during the A Paldean Adventure event. These Pokemon will be available in the wild and will hatch from 7km Eggs, making the initial choice less crucial.

It’s worth mentioning that the tasks required to complete the Special Research quest are the same for all three paths, so the decision can be based solely on the starter Pokemon encounter. Details of each path and the respective Pokemon evolutions are provided within the quest.

In conclusion, the best path to choose in Pokemon Go’s A Paldean Adventure Special Research quest is dictated by personal preference. Players should select the starter Pokemon they prefer or wish to learn more about. While the outcomes of these choices may not have a significant impact on the game, the quest provides an enjoyable experience for players.

