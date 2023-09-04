CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Pokemon Go’s A Paldean Adventure Event: Lechonk’s Adventure Timed Research and Field Research Tasks

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 4, 2023
Pokemon Go’s new season, Adventures Abound, kicked off with the Community Day Classic event and now continues with A Paldean Adventure. This event introduces the Scarlet & Violet starters and the beloved pig Pokemon, Lechonk. Alongside the event, players can participate in the Lechonk’s Adventure Timed Research quest and complete Field Research tasks.

For the Lechonk’s Adventure Timed Research quest, players will encounter various tasks and receive rewards upon completion. The tasks include catching 9 Pokemon, catching 1 Pokemon, catching 5 Pokemon, using 9 Berries to help catch Pokemon, and sending 9 Gifts to friends. Each completed task rewards players with a Lechonk encounter, 900 Stardust, and 900 XP.

Additionally, the A Paldean Adventure event offers Field Research tasks. One of the tasks is to catch 3 Pokemon, which will grant players the opportunity to encounter Lechonk.

Pokemon Go players can look forward to participating in this event and completing the Lechonk’s Adventure Timed Research quest and Field Research tasks to earn exciting rewards and encounter Lechonk, the star of A Paldean Adventure.

Source: Serebii (serebii.net)

By Gabriel Botha

