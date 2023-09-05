A Paldean Adventure: Gen 9 Pokémon Released in Pokémon Go

The Season of Adventures Abound has begun in Pokémon Go, and it kicks off with the A Paldean Adventure event. This event marks the true release of Generation 9 Pokémon in the game. Players can now encounter new Pokémon from the Paldean region, such as Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly.

As part of the A Paldean Adventure event, players can complete the Collection Challenge and event-exclusive field research tasks. Additionally, there is a special research quest called “Lechonk’s Adventure” that players can participate in. This special research quest will be available throughout the Season of Adventures Abound and will reward players with new Gen 9 Pokémon.

The “Lechonk’s Adventure” quest has one step consisting of various tasks. Players must catch 9 Pokémon, catch 1 Pokémon, catch 5 Pokémon, use 9 Berries to help catch Pokémon, and send 9 Gifts to friends. Completing this quest will reward players with 900 XP, 900 Stardust, and an encounter with Lechonk, a new Pokémon from the Paldean region.

In addition to the special research quest, there are also Collection Challenges for different Pokémon: Sprigatito, Fuecoco, Quaxly, and Lechonk. These challenges require players to catch specific Pokémon in the wild, from 7km eggs, or through event-exclusive field research tasks. Completing each challenge will reward players with 1000 Stardust and an encounter with the respective Pokémon.

The A Paldean Adventure event also features other exciting activities such as the Timed Investigation: Master Ball quest and the Go Battle League. Players can also participate in Shadow Raids, complete Routes, and use Daily Adventure Incense for a chance to encounter rare Pokémon like Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos, and Galarian Moltres.

To make the most of this event, players can also collect event-exclusive field research tasks by spinning PokéStops. These tasks can be saved for completion after the event ends, but it is recommended to finish them during the event to aid in completing the Collection Challenges.

Overall, the A Paldean Adventure event in Pokémon Go is an exciting opportunity for players to add new Gen 9 Pokémon to their collection while participating in various quests and challenges.

Sources:

– SilphScience (reddit)

– Amiibofan101 (reddit)