Pokemon Go’s Froakie Community Day: A Bubbly Disposition Special Research Guide

The upcoming Community Day in August 2023 will feature Froakie, the Gen 6 starter Pokémon. During the event, Froakie will have increased spawn rates and higher chances of appearing as a Shiny Pokémon. Additionally, trainers will have the opportunity to teach their Greninja the Water-type Charged Attack, Hydro Cannon, as well as the Water-type Fast Attack, Water Shuriken.

One of the highlights of the Froakie Community Day is the paid Special Research quest called “A Bubbly Disposition.” Here are the steps players need to complete for this quest:

Step 1 of 4:

– Make 5 Nice Throws: Reward – 15 Pokeballs

– Catch 15 Froakie: Reward – Froakie Encounter

– Power up Pokemon 10 times: Reward – 20 Froakie Candy

Rewards: 3000 Stardust, Froakie Encounter, 1 Incense

Step 2 of 4:

– Transfer 10 Pokémon: Reward – 10 Razz Berries

– Catch 15 Froakie: Reward – Froakie Encounter

– Evolve 3 Froakie: Reward – 30 Froakie Candy

Rewards: 4,500 XP, Froakie Encounter, 1 Lucky Egg

Step 3 of 4:

– Make 3 Great Curveball Throws: Reward – 15 Great Balls

– Catch 15 Froakie: Reward – Froakie Encounter

– Evolve 1 Frogadier: Reward – 50 Froakie Candy

Rewards: 4500 Stardust, Frogadier Encounter, 1 Rocket Radar

Step 4 of 4:

– Claim Reward: 15 Ultra Balls

– Claim Reward: Froakie Encounter

– Claim Reward: 2 Silver Pinap Berries

Rewards: 5500 XP, Greninja Encounter, 3 Rare Candy

To access the Bubbly Disposition Special Research quest, players must purchase a ticket from the in-game shop for $1 / £0.79 or its local currency equivalent. The quest can be completed at any time, but it is recommended to do so during the Froakie Community Day event on August 13, 2023, from 2 PM to 5 PM local time.

That’s all you need to know about the Froakie Community Day Special Research quest. Enjoy the event and make the most of your time with Froakie!