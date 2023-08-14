Pokémon Company Addresses Concerns Over Release Schedule and Product Quality

Given the frequent release of Pokémon games in recent years, there have been concerns among fans about the impact on the overall quality of the mainline games. One such example is the release of Scarlet and Violet, which faced technical issues that still persist despite Nintendo’s apology. However, during the Pokémon World Championships in Yokohama, Japan, the COO of The Pokémon Company, Takato Utsunomiya, addressed these concerns.

Utsunomiya stated that the company is having more discussions about how to maintain their current release cadence while ensuring the introduction of high-quality products. He acknowledged that the development environment is changing and that there is a need to adapt to continue delivering new experiences for customers.

Although Utsunomiya did not directly reference the issues with Scarlet and Violet, his statement suggests that The Pokémon Company is aware of the challenges associated with frequent releases. It remains to be seen whether this awareness will lead to more development time being dedicated to mainline titles.

In regard to Scarlet and Violet, two major DLC expansions, The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk, are set to launch later this year. The Teal Mask will be available on September 13th, 2023, with The Indigo Disk following in Winter 2023.

The Pokémon community can now speculate on how Utsunomiya’s statement will impact future release schedules. What are your thoughts on the matter? Share your opinion below.