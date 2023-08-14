The Pokémon Company Focuses on Quality Amid Frequent Release Schedule

The Pokémon Company is discussing strategies to maintain the quality of future games amidst its regular release schedule. Throughout its history, the company has frequently published new video games, with only seven out of the past 27 years not seeing a new mainline release.

In the 12 months leading up to the launch of Sword & Shield’s expansions Scarlet and Violet in November last year, three major Switch titles were released. However, this frequent release cadence has led to some quality issues during the HD era. Sword & Shield received criticism for its poor visual quality upon release, while Scarlet and Violet launched with numerous technical problems, prompting an apology from Nintendo.

During the Pokémon World Championships in Yokohama, Japan, The Pokémon Company’s COO, Takato Utsunomiya, responded to a question about the release schedule for new Pokémon games. He acknowledged the company’s history of regular releases and introducing new experiences to customers. However, due to changing development environments, there are ongoing discussions about how to continue this approach while ensuring high-quality products.

Currently, The Pokémon Company is planning to release a two-part DLC for Scarlet and Violet later this year. Some fans speculate that this DLC may hint at the existence of remakes for Pokémon Black & White, as previous games have dropped subtle hints about future locations.

Ensuring quality while maintaining a frequent release schedule is a priority for The Pokémon Company as it adapts to evolving development environments.