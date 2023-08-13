Pokemon Company Considering Release Schedule to Maintain Quality

According to Takato Utsunomiya, the chief operating officer of The Pokemon Company, discussions are underway regarding the series’ regular game releases and ensuring their quality. While Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet were positively received in terms of gameplay, there were concerns last year about technical issues, such as performance and glitches, which some fans found disappointing.

One potential reason for these problems is the release schedule. Game Freak typically releases at least one game per year, with 2023 being the exception. However, Scarlet and Violet will receive two rounds of notable DLC.

In a group interview at the Pokemon World Championships, Utsunomiya shared his thoughts on the matter, stating that historically, there has been a consistent release schedule to provide regular and new experiences for customers. However, as development environments evolve, there are increasing discussions about how to continue this approach while ensuring the introduction of high-quality products.

It is worth noting that, over the past 27 years, there have only been seven instances where a new main series Pokemon game was not released. In 2022, there were two major releases, including Pokemon Legends: Arceus, with Scarlet and Violet following during the holiday season.

The Pokemon Company recognizes the importance of maintaining a steady stream of new games while also prioritizing the quality of each release. By evaluating and adjusting their release schedule in response to evolving development environments, they aim to ensure that future Pokemon games meet the expectations of fans and deliver exceptional experiences.