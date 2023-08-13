The Pokémon Company Considers Slowing Down Pokémon Game Releases

The recent launch of Pokémon Scarlet/Violet received a mix of positive coverage and constructive criticism. It was clear that the games needed more development time as they had technical issues during their initial release. Fans also expressed their concerns and requested Pokémon Co. to work on patches to address these problems.

The state of Pokémon Scarlet/Violet sparked discussions among Pokémon fans about the overall quality of recent Pokémon games. Many fans suggested that Pokémon Co. should slow down the release schedule to ensure higher quality games, even if it means having fewer releases in the future.

Takato Utsunomiya, the chief operating officer of The Pokémon Company, responded to these concerns in an interview with Comicbook.com. Utsunomiya acknowledged the idea of reducing the frequency of releases in order to enhance the quality of each upcoming title.

He mentioned, “I think in general, if you look at the past, the path we’ve taken up until now has been this constant release, always regularly releasing products on a fairly fixed kind of a cadence, you might say. Always having these products able to be introduced and new experiences for our customers, and that’s how we’ve operated up until now. I think we’re still operating in that way, but there’s more and more conversations, as the development environments change, about how we can continue to do this, while making sure that we’re ensuring really quality products are also being introduced.”

The Pokémon Company recognizes the need to adapt to changing development environments and considers the importance of delivering high-quality products. While maintaining a consistent release schedule has been the norm, the company is open to exploring new approaches to ensure the best possible Pokémon game experiences for players.

