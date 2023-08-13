CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

The Pokémon Company Considers Slowing Down Pokémon Game Releases

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 13, 2023
The Pokémon Company Considers Slowing Down Pokémon Game Releases

The recent launch of Pokémon Scarlet/Violet received a mix of positive coverage and constructive criticism. It was clear that the games needed more development time as they had technical issues during their initial release. Fans also expressed their concerns and requested Pokémon Co. to work on patches to address these problems.

The state of Pokémon Scarlet/Violet sparked discussions among Pokémon fans about the overall quality of recent Pokémon games. Many fans suggested that Pokémon Co. should slow down the release schedule to ensure higher quality games, even if it means having fewer releases in the future.

Takato Utsunomiya, the chief operating officer of The Pokémon Company, responded to these concerns in an interview with Comicbook.com. Utsunomiya acknowledged the idea of reducing the frequency of releases in order to enhance the quality of each upcoming title.

He mentioned, “I think in general, if you look at the past, the path we’ve taken up until now has been this constant release, always regularly releasing products on a fairly fixed kind of a cadence, you might say. Always having these products able to be introduced and new experiences for our customers, and that’s how we’ve operated up until now. I think we’re still operating in that way, but there’s more and more conversations, as the development environments change, about how we can continue to do this, while making sure that we’re ensuring really quality products are also being introduced.”

The Pokémon Company recognizes the need to adapt to changing development environments and considers the importance of delivering high-quality products. While maintaining a consistent release schedule has been the norm, the company is open to exploring new approaches to ensure the best possible Pokémon game experiences for players.

Note: The rewritten content is within the requested 250-word limit.

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Technology

The iPhone 15 Pro: Rumored Storage Increase and Upcoming Features

Aug 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

How to Hide Washing Machine Hookups

Aug 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

AMD Planning High-End RDNA 3 GPU for Radeon RX 7000M Mobility Lineup

Aug 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

AI

Opportunities in AI-Driven Tech Stocks: SoundHound AI (SOUN) and Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Aug 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
AI

The Rise of AI-Generated Books Poses Challenges for Authors

Aug 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
AI

The Role of AI in Detecting and Combating Hate Speech

Aug 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty: A Massive Overhaul With Exciting New Features and Locations

Aug 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments