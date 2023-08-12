The 2023 Pokémon World Championships Crack Down on Hacked Pokémon

The 2023 Pokémon World Championships are currently underway, and the use of hacked Pokémon has resulted in the elimination of several professional players. These players have taken to social media to announce their removal from tournament play, sparking a debate about whether Pokémon Co. is being too harsh.

In Pokémon Scarlet/Violet, players are expected to acquire their Pokémon roster through legitimate gameplay or trades. However, some players have resorted to using hacking tools to assemble their desired lineup. The hacked Pokémon have legitimate stats and don’t possess impossible abilities, but they were obtained through unauthorized means. Pokémon Co. considers these Pokémon illegitimate, leading to the removal of the players from the tournament.

While fans may have differing opinions on the decision, it comes as no surprise that Pokémon Co. is taking a strict stance on this issue. This incident serves as a reminder to all aspiring players that their rosters must consist of Pokémon acquired through proper in-game methods or fair trades. Moving forward, it is essential for players to ensure that their Pokémon teams are built with legitimate captures and trades to avoid disqualification from future tournaments.