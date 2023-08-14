Ranking Pokémon Battle Gimmicks

Nearly every mainline Pokémon game has introduced new battle gimmicks to enhance the gameplay experience. These changes range from multiple monsters battling simultaneously to full transformations for your team. Fans have strong opinions about these gimmicks and continue to debate their merits. Let’s rank these battle gimmicks and see which ones come out on top.

One notable gimmick was the introduction of Triple Battles in Pokémon Black and White. This format mirrored classic turn-based RPGs, where players had a party of three and made strategic decisions based on the opponent’s team composition. However, Triple Battles did not have the lasting impact of Double Battles, which remain the standard format for competitive play. Due to the prevalence of strategies and abilities designed for 2v2 battles, it’s unlikely that Triple Battles will make a comeback.

Sun and Moon introduced Z-Moves, powerful attacks that could be used once per battle by any Pokémon holding a specific Z-Crystal. This gimmick allowed even the smallest Pikachu to unleash a game-changing attack. However, Z-Moves didn’t leave a lasting impact on our relationship with Pokémon or the game’s world. While visually impressive, they didn’t garner as much attention as Mega Evolutions or Dynamax.

Dynamax, featured in Pokémon Sword and Shield, allowed any Pokémon on your team to transform into a giant version of themselves. This visually stunning gimmick, along with the special Gigantamax forms for certain Pokémon, received praise for their impressive designs. However, Dynamax mostly functioned as a power boost, resulting in generic elemental attacks. This diminished the individuality of the Pokémon, despite their awe-inspiring appearances.

Mega Evolutions, a fan-favorite gimmick, temporarily transformed Pokémon into stronger versions of themselves. This concept resonated with fans, reminiscent of the temporary evolution seen in Digimon. Mega Evolutions gave existing Pokémon new typings and designs, although not every design was equally well-received. The lack of a Mega Evolution for Raichu still disappoints many fans.

The most recent battle gimmick introduced in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is Tera Types. This gimmick allows Pokémon to overwrite their base typings, creating new strengths and weaknesses. Tera Types offer versatility and strategic possibilities unmatched by other gimmicks. Players can mix up play styles, subvert expectations, and accommodate for a Pokémon’s weaknesses. Despite the visually silly crystal crown, Tera Types prove to be one of the best core mechanics introduced to the Pokémon franchise.

While each battle gimmick brings something unique to the table, Double Battles stand out as a foundational aspect of Pokémon design. The standardized structure of competitive play, the variety of attacks and abilities built for this format, and the creation of new synergies have made Double Battles an enduring feature. It transformed the way we play Pokémon, turning teams into interconnected units rather than independent damage-dealers.

In conclusion, Pokémon battle gimmicks have evolved over the years, with some leaving a lasting impact while others fade away. The strongest gimmicks, such as Double Battles and Tera Types, have reshaped the gameplay experience and continue to be highly regarded among fans.