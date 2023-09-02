PC Perspective Podcast: Radeon Cards, FragBox, and More!

In this week’s episode of the PC Perspective Podcast, we covered a range of topics that are sure to interest avid PC enthusiasts. First, we delved into the new Radeon cards from AMD, which offer impressive midrange performance at an affordable price point. These cards are a great option for gamers and content creators looking to upgrade their systems without breaking the bank.

Next, we explored the FragBox from Falcon Northwest, a compact PC that packs a punch. Despite its small size, this PC is equipped with top-of-the-line components, making it a powerhouse for gaming and demanding tasks. Its sleek design also sets it apart from the competition, resembling a Playmate cooler.

On a related note, we discussed the importance of taking control of your personal information on the internet. Data brokers collect and sell your information, but you can protect your privacy with services like DeleteMe. By using this service, you can remove your personal data from these brokers, ensuring that your information remains secure.

We also expressed our gratitude to our Patreon members, who support us in our podcasting endeavors. We appreciate both new patrons and those who increase their patronage, as their contributions help us continue producing quality content. Without their support, this show would not be possible. Additionally, their contributions help Josh purchase much-needed burgers.

Join us for this week’s episode of the PC Perspective Podcast, where we cover these topics and more. Don’t miss out on the latest news and discussions in the world of PC hardware and gaming!

