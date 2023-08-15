CityLife

Square Enix Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 15, 2023
Square Enix recently released a blog post to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the GameCube classic, Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles. The game’s producer, Akitoshi Kawazu, expressed his eagerness to work on a new title in the series, stating that fans should trust that a brand-new chapter will be added to their adventure someday.

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles was originally released on the GameCube and marked the return of the Final Fantasy series to a Nintendo home console after the release of Final Fantasy 6. It was a multiplayer co-op adventure known for its beautiful graphics and sound, though its setup required players to own four Game Boy Advance consoles with link cables connected to the GameCube.

Since its release, there have been no new games in the series, aside from a 2020 remaster for modern consoles that removed the multi-console requirement for multiplayer. However, fans are still eager for a new installment in the series.

The game’s art director, Toshiyuki Itahana, created a new illustration to celebrate the 20th anniversary. As for the future of the Final Fantasy series, fans can look forward to the upcoming mobile game Ever Crisis next month, the release of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth early next year, and the arrival of the next expansion Dawntrail for Final Fantasy 14, which will also be available on Xbox.

Overall, Square Enix’s blog post acknowledges the anniversary of Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles while teasing the possibility of a new adventure for fans in the future.

