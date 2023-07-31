CityLife

The Power of AI Models

PS5 Shortage Eases, but Limited-Edition Spider-Man Bundle Sells Out Quickly

ByGabriel Botha

Jul 31, 2023
PS5 Shortage Eases, but Limited-Edition Spider-Man Bundle Sells Out Quickly

The first two years of the PS5’s life were difficult for gamers, as the consoles were in high demand and scarce supply. Scalpers took advantage of this situation, exacerbating the problem. Even those who were diligent in their pursuit of a console often found themselves out of luck, with scalpers swooping in and buying up all available stock. This forced many gamers to wait months or pay exorbitant prices to secure a console.

However, the situation has improved this year. Playstation’s CEO, Jim Ryan, stated that finding a PS5 should be much easier going forward. This has proven to be true, as the consoles have become more readily available and at lower prices. Deals that seemed impossible just a year ago are now within reach for many gaming enthusiasts.

Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for the limited-edition Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 console bundle. This bundle quickly sold out at multiple retailers, leaving many fans disappointed. Similarly, the limited-edition console covers, which allow users to have the same design without buying a new console, have also sold out rapidly. These covers were expected to cost around £55, but they are now being sold for well over £100 on eBay.

Despite these setbacks, fans of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 can look forward to its release on October 20. As the availability of PS5 consoles improves, hopefully, more gamers will have the opportunity to enjoy this highly anticipated game.

