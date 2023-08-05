PlayStation: Revolutionizing Console Gaming

In the ’90s, PlayStation emerged as a game-changer in the console gaming industry. Former head of Sony Worldwide Studios, Shawn Layden, remarked, “There was a sense that video games were toys. And Sony is not a toy company.” This sentiment resonated with those who grew up with NES or SNES consoles, where games were often centered around colorful worlds filled with knights, dragons, and magic mushrooms.

Layden and former CEO of Sony Computer Entertainment Interactive, Andrew House, provided insight into how PlayStation managed to break into the market, even in the face of skepticism within Sony itself. Layden recalled his boss telling him that PlayStation was a destined failure and just a toy. Financially, there was doubt about the future of the project, resulting in a sink-or-swim scenario.

One of PlayStation’s advantages was the use of CDs instead of expensive cartridges. CDs were affordable and easily reproducible. Layden explained, “With optical disc, you can just order 10,000 discs. And if your game sells out on Thursday, give us a call, and we can replenish you by Wednesday the next week.” This accessibility lowered the barrier to entry for developers, fostering a breeding ground for new genres and experimentation.

PlayStation also brought about a cultural shift in gaming, turning it into a lifestyle. It aimed to offer the same cool and hip vibe associated with Sony’s Walkman and older siblings’ collection of grunge and hip-hop CDs. This mindset attracted a wide range of gamers, from teenagers who aspired to be cool to older players who desired the fun mindset they had in their youth.

PlayStation 2, following the success of the original PS1, capitalized on the DVD format and expanded storage options for developers. It offered a radical leap forward and released games like PaRappa the Rapper, Crash Bandicoot, Ico, and Grand Theft Auto III, which broke new ground in the industry. The PS2 became the best-selling console ever and represented a time before microtransactions, downloadable content, and online outages.

PlayStation’s impact on the console gaming industry cannot be overstated. It elevated gaming from simple toys to a significant part of popular culture, enticing a wide audience with its innovative technology and diverse game library.