CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Baldur’s Gate III: An Exclusive Alternative for PlayStation 5 Gamers

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 8, 2023
Baldur’s Gate III: An Exclusive Alternative for PlayStation 5 Gamers

Starfield, one of the highly anticipated games of the year, will not be available on the PlayStation 5 due to it being a Microsoft-owned property. However, for gamers loyal to the PlayStation brand, there is an alternative – Baldur’s Gate III.

Baldur’s Gate III, although not a sci-fi RPG like Starfield, offers a similar experience as a massive fantasy RPG with approximately 200 hours of gameplay to complete its story. While it is not an exclusive title, it will be a timed exclusive on the PlayStation 5, allowing PlayStation gamers to enjoy the game while Xbox gamers indulge in Starfield.

The game has already been released on PC and has received high critical acclaim, with critics giving it scores as high as 95 and users on Metacritic rating it 9.2. PlayStation 5 owners can look forward to its arrival next month, and the game has already become one of the best-selling pre-orders on the console.

Benji-Sales, a curator of video game sales-related content, shared on Twitter that Baldur’s Gate III is currently the second most pre-ordered game on the PlayStation 5 in the US, behind EA Sports Madden 24. The game is also in second place on the UK PlayStation Network store, surpassed only by another EA Sports title.

While fans may be disappointed that Starfield will not be available on the PlayStation 5, the availability of Baldur’s Gate III provides a fantastic alternative. It should be noted that Baldur’s Gate III will eventually be released on Xbox consoles as well. However, due to technical limitations of the Xbox Series S, the launch on Microsoft’s platform has been significantly delayed.

Baldur’s Gate III will be released on September 6, 2023, for the PlayStation 5, coinciding with the release date of Starfield.

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Technology

How AI Software Helped Bust a Cheating Boyfriend

Aug 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

Why Linux needs an official distribution

Aug 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

Researchers Translate Laptop Keystrokes into Letters with 95% Accuracy

Aug 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

News

Abu Dhabi’s Yahsat Reports Flat Revenues in H1 2023, but Sees Growth in Net Profit

Aug 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Emerges as the Bestselling Ada Lovelace GPU

Aug 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Apple Announces Meet the App Store Experts Series for Developers

Aug 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

Major Stablecoin Issuers Targeting International Markets

Aug 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments