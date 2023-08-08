Baldur’s Gate III: An Exclusive Alternative for PlayStation 5 Gamers

Starfield, one of the highly anticipated games of the year, will not be available on the PlayStation 5 due to it being a Microsoft-owned property. However, for gamers loyal to the PlayStation brand, there is an alternative – Baldur’s Gate III.

Baldur’s Gate III, although not a sci-fi RPG like Starfield, offers a similar experience as a massive fantasy RPG with approximately 200 hours of gameplay to complete its story. While it is not an exclusive title, it will be a timed exclusive on the PlayStation 5, allowing PlayStation gamers to enjoy the game while Xbox gamers indulge in Starfield.

The game has already been released on PC and has received high critical acclaim, with critics giving it scores as high as 95 and users on Metacritic rating it 9.2. PlayStation 5 owners can look forward to its arrival next month, and the game has already become one of the best-selling pre-orders on the console.

Benji-Sales, a curator of video game sales-related content, shared on Twitter that Baldur’s Gate III is currently the second most pre-ordered game on the PlayStation 5 in the US, behind EA Sports Madden 24. The game is also in second place on the UK PlayStation Network store, surpassed only by another EA Sports title.

While fans may be disappointed that Starfield will not be available on the PlayStation 5, the availability of Baldur’s Gate III provides a fantastic alternative. It should be noted that Baldur’s Gate III will eventually be released on Xbox consoles as well. However, due to technical limitations of the Xbox Series S, the launch on Microsoft’s platform has been significantly delayed.

Baldur’s Gate III will be released on September 6, 2023, for the PlayStation 5, coinciding with the release date of Starfield.