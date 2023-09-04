PS Plus Price Increase Sparks Outrage Among PlayStation Owners

The recent announcement of a price increase for PS Plus subscriptions has caused uproar among PlayStation owners. Many have expressed their dissatisfaction by either threatening to cancel their subscriptions or already taking action. The question now is whether this backlash will have an impact on Sony and PlayStation, possibly leading to a reversal of the price increase.

Currently, there are three versions of the PlayStation Plus Subscription: PS Plus Essential, PS Plus Extra, and PS Plus Premium. The price jump will be most significant for the 12-month subscription option, with each version increasing by $20. The new prices will be $79.99 for PS Plus Essential, $134.99 for PS Plus Extra, and $159.99 for PS Plus Premium.

It is important to note that PS Plus is primarily appealing for multiplayer gaming and the monthly offering of free games. The higher price of the subscription is justified by the value players receive throughout the year. This includes access to multiple games that could otherwise cost a significant amount of money, enabling players to recoup their investment over the 12-month period through the free games provided.

Some gamers who have chosen to cancel their subscriptions are hoping to pressure Sony into reconsidering the price increase. However, the impact of a few thousand cancellations may not be enough to sway Sony’s decision. To truly make a noticeable difference, a large-scale cancellation movement would be necessary.

At present, Sony has indicated no intention to reverse its decision on the subscription service prices. While continued cancellations could potentially lead to changes in the future, any significant impact is unlikely to occur in the near future.

As PlayStation owners grapple with the decision of whether to cancel their subscriptions or wait and see, the effects of the PS Plus price increase remain uncertain. It’s important for gamers to voice their opinions and share their perspectives on the price hike, as Sony takes into account the feedback of its passionate user base.

Definitions:

– PS Plus: PlayStation Plus is a subscription service offered by Sony for PlayStation consoles. It provides access to online multiplayer gaming, monthly free games, exclusive discounts, and other benefits.

– PlayStation: PlayStation is a brand of video game consoles created and developed by Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Source: Reddit