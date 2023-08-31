PlayStation Stars: September Campaigns and Collectibles

In September, PlayStation Stars members are in for a treat with a range of exciting campaigns and collectibles. Get ready to embark on new challenges, earn rewards, and expand your digital collectibles. Stay connected through the PlayStation App for further updates throughout the month.

The first offering is the PlayStation & You: Wireless Keyboard campaign, available starting September 1. Past owners of the PS3 wireless keyboard can participate in this campaign and unlock an exclusive digital collectible – the classic PS3 wireless keyboard. Simply begin the campaign and this nostalgic piece will be added to your collection of digital collectibles.

For Extra and Premium/Deluxe members of the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog, there is a must-play campaign available from September 5. The catalog is regularly refreshed with a wide selection of games, and each month showcases some notable titles. By playing any one game from the highlighted selection, players can earn 50 points.

This month, the selection focuses on Best Hits from Japan, featuring iconic Japanese titles such as Dynasty Warriors 9, Lost Judgement, Devil May Cry 5, Death Stranding, and Ghostwire: Tokyo. Playing any one of these games will contribute to earning the 50 points.

PlayStation Plus members can also participate in the Monthly Games Campaign, available from September 5. By playing any one of the September Monthly Games, members can earn 50 points. Details regarding the games announced can be found on the PlayStation Plus website.

For those up for a challenge, the Hard Game Club Campaign for Slay the Spire begins on September 7. By conquering the game and earning the “Shapes” trophy, players will unlock the exclusive Hard Game Club Balloon digital collectible. Players who already have the “Shapes” trophy can simply start the campaign, play any PS4 or PS5 game, and receive the digital collectible.

There is also a time-limited Hard Game Club campaign for Cuphead, available until October 14th. To unlock the Cuphead Hard Game Club digital collectible, players must earn the “A Day at the Fair” trophy. If you’ve already accomplished this, starting the campaign and playing any PS4 or PS5 game will grant you the Hard Game Club Balloon.

Additionally, PlayStation Stars members can use their points to unlock various games available in the PlayStation Store rewards section of the PlayStation Stars Rewards Catalog. Some examples of the games waiting to be redeemed include Exit the Gungeon, Cuphead, Moss, and Dredge.

If you’re not a PlayStation Stars member yet, learn more about the program and join to access these exciting campaigns and collectibles.

Sources: PlayStation App, PlayStation Plus website, PlayStation Stars Rewards Catalog.