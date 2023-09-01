The Upcoming Launch of PlayStation Portal and Its Exclusion from Australian and New Zealand Markets

The highly anticipated PlayStation Portal handheld device is set to launch worldwide on November 15, 2023. However, Sony has recently announced that only a limited number of regions will be included in the first wave release. The United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Italy, Spain, and Portugal will be the fortunate countries to receive the device on this date. Unfortunately, other regions, including Australia and New Zealand, have been left out of the initial launch.

In the past, streaming-focused devices and services have not been widely available in Australia due to the country’s poor access to high-speed internet. Amazon Luna, Google Stadia, and their associated devices never launched in the country. Additionally, the PlayStation Plus subscription tier offering cloud streaming titles for PlayStation 3 games was replaced by a cheaper alternative in Australia.

Australia’s internet speed rankings consistently fall within the 60s and 70s globally, further contributing to the lack of cloud streaming services and devices in the market. While the PlayStation Portal does not require an outgoing internet connection like cloud streaming services, it does rely on a strong local network. A minimum wi-fi network speed of 5Mbps is necessary, with 15Mbps being recommended. The quality of home network devices may be a contributing factor to Australia missing out on the initial launch.

Sony has assured fans that more information about the availability of the PlayStation Portal in Australia and New Zealand will be revealed in the future. In the meantime, players in other parts of the world can look forward to the device’s launch on November 15, 2023. For those in Australia and New Zealand, stay tuned for further updates on this exciting handheld gaming device.

