Last Chance to Play Chicory and Other Games for Free on PlayStation Plus

Good things don’t last forever, and this holds true for PlayStation Plus games as well. It’s with a heavy heart that we announce the last chance to play the incredible Chicory for free. Released on 21 June 2021, this indie RPG has captured the hearts of players with its vibrant visuals and charming animations. In this game, players paint their way through a black and white world, bringing color everywhere they go. It’s a whimsical experience that has been hailed as a “picture perfect delight” and one of the best games of the last decade to leave PS Plus.

Chicory has garnered praise for its relaxing qualities, with fans recommending it to anyone in need of a soothing gaming experience. As we bid farewell to Chicory, several other games will also be leaving the warm embrace of PS Plus. These include the Watch Dog games, Deathloop, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands, and more.

The full list of games leaving PlayStation Plus includes:

– Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands

– Watch Dogs

– Watch Dogs 2

– Death end re;Quest 2

– Deathloop

– Steep

– Chicory: A Colourful Tale

– Through the Darkest of Times

– Nidhogg 2

Most of these games will be departing on 19 September, with the exception of Steep, which is reportedly leaving on 31 August. Time is running out to enjoy these games, so make sure to try them out before they’re gone.

While it’s undoubtedly tough to say goodbye to such amazing games, we can find solace in the fact that there are currently 469 titles available to download for free via PlayStation Plus. So, when one door closes, another one opens.