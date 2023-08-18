PlayStation Plus: New Games and Tiers Explained

PlayStation Plus continues to provide subscribers with a range of new games every month. Sony’s subscription service, available in three tiers as of 2022, offers different levels of features and benefits.

The first tier, Essential, is the original PS Plus service renamed. It includes a selection of monthly titles, as well as discounts and bonus DLC. The second tier, Extra, offers everything in Essential plus additional PS4 and PS5 games. The highest tier, Premium, includes all the features of Essential and Extra, along with a collection of classic games from PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP. It also offers bonus features like cloud streaming and trials.

Trials vary in length depending on the game. For example, Hogwarts Legacy offers a mere 0.75 hours, while Cyberpunk 2077 allows up to five hours of trial play. Although Cyberpunk 2077’s longer trial time is understandable due to its size, it is disappointing that Hogwarts Legacy’s trial is so short.

One game that takes advantage of the PS Plus trials is LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. This comprehensive collection includes LEGO versions of all the main Star Wars entries. According to ‘How Long to Beat’, it can take up to 86.5 hours to complete everything the game has to offer. Despite the trial being only one hour, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is highly recommended.

In our review, we described it as “the complete Star Wars video game experience, in a way only a LEGO game can be.” The game allows players to explore the universe and have unique experiences that a movie adaptation wouldn’t provide.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is available on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.