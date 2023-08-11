PlayStation Fans Praise Hidden Gem in PlayStation Plus Drop

PlayStation Plus offers an impressive Extra game catalogue, with popular titles such as Marvel’s Spider-Man, Assassin’s Creed games, and Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition. However, amidst these big titles, there are hidden gems that many may have overlooked, including Death’s Door.

Death’s Door is an action/adventure game currently available as a free download for PlayStation Plus subscribers. In the game, players take on the role of a crow, slashing through enemies and bosses to reclaim a stolen soul. Despite positive reviews, it went largely unnoticed until Reddit user lucjuli08 brought attention to it.

Players who have experienced Death’s Door have praised its gameplay and post-game content. The difficulty is manageable with enough patience for boss fights, making it an enjoyable experience. Some players have expressed their love for the game’s style and gameplay, while others have mentioned the desire for a map.

For fans of hack-and-slash, dungeon-crawling gameplay, Death’s Door is a must-try. However, if this genre doesn’t appeal to you, there are still plenty of titles on PlayStation Plus that may catch your eye.

The game is currently available to download at no additional cost for all PlayStation Plus members, regardless of their tier.