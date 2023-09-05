Sony Announces Price Increase for PlayStation Plus Subscription Service

Sony has recently revealed that it will be implementing a significant price increase for its PlayStation Plus (PS Plus) game subscription service on September 6, 2023. This global price increase may reduce the appeal of the ongoing subscription for many users.

PlayStation Plus is a popular service among gamers who enjoy multiplayer games and having access to a rotating library of adventures. However, with the upcoming leap in cost, players will need to consider whether they can justify the higher price amid the current cost-of-living crisis.

The new pricing for PlayStation Plus subscriptions is as follows:

– PlayStation Plus Essential (12-Month Subscription) will increase from around US $59.99 to US $79.99 in the United States, with equivalent price increases in other regions.

– PlayStation Plus Extra (12-Month Subscription) will increase from around US $99.99 to US $134.99 in the United States, with equivalent price increases in other regions.

– PlayStation Plus Premium (12-Month Subscription) will increase from around US $119.99 to US $159.99 in the United States, with equivalent price increases in other regions.

For Australian users, the updated local pricing for PlayStation Plus will be as follows:

– PlayStation Plus Essential (12-Month Subscription) – AU $95.95

– PlayStation Plus Extra (12-Month Subscription) – AU $169.95

– PlayStation Plus Deluxe (12-Month Subscription) – AU $196.95

According to Sony, the price increase is intended to support the development of high-quality games and value-added benefits for PlayStation Plus subscribers. Existing subscribers will only have to pay the increased price after their next renewal date, allowing them to purchase additional time at the original cost until the official change in September 2023.

It is worth noting that Sony slipped the announcement of the price increase into the reveal of the next free monthly games for PlayStation Plus subscribers. This includes titles such as Saints Row, Black Desert: Traveler Edition, and Generation Zero. However, with the upcoming price hike, it is likely that fewer PlayStation users will be able to enjoy these free games when they launch.

It remains to be seen how this price increase will impact the popularity and user base of PlayStation Plus. Stay tuned for more updates on the PlayStation Plus price changes.

Sources: Sony