Sony Reveals PlayStation Plus Games Catalogue Line-Up for August 2023

Sony has announced the line-up for the PlayStation Plus Games Catalogue in August 2023. A total of 17 games will be added to the library, with 14 available to Extra and Premium members and three exclusively for Premium members. The games will be available from August 15, except for Sea of Stars, which launches on August 29.

One of the highlights is Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, the second-most recent expansion for Bungie’s sci-fi shooter. Players will need the base game, which has been free since 2019, to enjoy this expansion.

Sea of Stars is an upcoming turn-based RPG developed by Sabotage Studios, known for The Messenger. The game follows the story of two Children of the Solstice who combine their powers of the sun and moon to fight against the evil alchemist known as The Fleshmancer.

Lost Judgement, a sequel to the original Judgement, is another addition to the PlayStation Plus Games Catalogue. Developed by the creators of the Yakuza series, it offers substantial school-based side quests but falls short in its main story and detective work.

Other games joining the catalogue include Moving Out, Destroy All Humans 2: Reprobed, Two Point Hospital: Jumbo Edition, Source of Madness, Cursed to Golf, Dreams, PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night, Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale Adventures, Lawn Mowing Simulator: Landmark Edition, Spellforce 3 Reforced, and Midnight Fight Express.

Furthermore, PlayStation Premium members will have access to classic games such as MediEvil: Resurrection, Ape Escape: On the Loose, and Pursuit Force: Extreme Justice.

These additions offer a wide variety of gaming experiences for PlayStation Plus subscribers in August 2023.