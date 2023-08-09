Sony Interactive Entertainment announces August 2023 Game Catalog lineup

Sony Interactive Entertainment has revealed the Game Catalog lineup for August 2023 for Extra and Premium subscribers. The lineup includes both new and classic titles.

One of the featured games is Cursed to Golf, available on PS5 and PS4. This game offers a unique twist on golfing and roguelike subgenres. Players must make their way through the course within a certain PAR Count or face starting over. The game features challenging courses with obstacles such as fans, spikes, TNT boxes, and teleporters.

Another notable title is Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, available on PS5 and PS4. In this game, players delve into Savathun’s Throne World to uncover the mystery of how she and her Lucent Hive stole the Light. Players can craft new weapons, including the new Glaive, and master the new Glaive weapon type.

Destroy All Humans! 2: Reprobed, available on PS5 and PS4, brings back the alien invader Crypto in a groovier setting. Set in the swinging ’60s, players will seek revenge on agents for destroying their mothership and form alliances with the species they came to enslave.

Dreams, available on PS4, is an ever-expanding game universe where players can discover community-made games and create their own. As part of Dreams coming to PlayStation Plus, players will also have access to Tren, a nostalgic adventure game.

Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale Adventures, available on PS5 and PS4, lets players explore classic fairy tale worlds with characters from the Sony Pictures Animation films. Players must navigate through spooky worlds and solve puzzles using special abilities.

Other titles in the lineup include Lawn Mowing Simulator: Landmark Edition, Lost Judgment, Midnight Fight Express, and Moving Out 2.

Overall, the August 2023 Game Catalog lineup offers a range of exciting games for Extra and Premium subscribers to enjoy on their PS5 and PS4 consoles.